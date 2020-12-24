Clownhunter takes the spotlight in Batman Annual #5

DC breakout character Clownhunter, who debuted during 'The Joker War,' gets a story spotlight in December 30's Batman Annual #5, in a story from writer James Tynion IV and artist James Stokoe which explores not only Clownhunter's tragic vigilante origins but also his path for redemption as one of the heroes of Gotham City.

As previously revealed, Clownhunter, whose real name is Bao Pham, set out on his violent anti-clown vigilante path after his family were killed by henchmen of the Joker during 'The Joker War.' Clownhunter is noted for his primary weapon, a baseball bat with a batarang stuck through it,

"The riveting new vigilante known as Clownhunter was a breakout star of 'The Joker War' - but what's the tragic origin of this teenage assassin?" reads DC’s official description of Batman Annual #5.

"How did his parents die at the hands of The Joker, and is there a place for him in the evolving Gotham City? Can there be redemption for the infamous Clownhunter?" it continues. "This epic tale reteams writer James Tynion IV and artist James Stokoe, the storytellers behind the definitive Clownhunter tale from Batman: The Joker War Zone #1!"

'The Joker War' redefined Batman’s relationship with Gotham and with his allies, leading to major status quo changes for many Batman characters, including the Dark Knight himself.

While those ramifications are still being explored, DC is also heading into Future State, a two-month publishing initiative that replaces DC's entire line with stories set in possible futures, including successors to many popular DC heroes. One of those characters, the Next Batman, may wind up being a major player in the Batman mythos following Future State.

