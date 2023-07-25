Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has said he's open to playing Ken in a potential Barbie sequel, which would usher in the ultimate Barbenheimer crossover.

"Sure, yeah. Let's read the script, let's have a conversation," the actor told Cinefilos about the possibility. "I can't wait to see it. I can't wait to see the movie. I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."

¿El meme se hace realidad? 👇🎬 pic.twitter.com/Haz3fiMmWXJuly 17, 2023 See more

Murphy is probably better known for his more serious roles, so he'd certainly make a surprising choice for Ken – but that's why we're so fascinated by the idea. The actor vanished into the role of Oppenheimer entirely, so we have no doubt that he'd turn in a legendary performance as Ken, too.

The Barbenheimer phenomenon propelled both films to stellar box office totals, with the opening weekend of both movies becoming the fourth biggest box office weekend of all time. It trails only behind the opening weekends of Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens; considering neither Barbie nor Oppenheimer are sequels, that's an impressive turn of events indeed.

"There seems to be something. It's developed, of course, like any working partnership or any friendship," Murphy told us on the Inside Total Film podcast of working with Christopher Nolan. "I think we have similar tastes. We have a very good shorthand. And most of all, we really trust each other. I'd do anything for Chris. When you have that core understanding between each other, you can do good work, I think."

For even more on both Barbie and Oppenheimer, check out our pieces on: