Chronicle producer says a female-led sequel is in the works

Nearly a decade after the release of sci-fi thriller Chronicle , the movie's producer John Davis has revealed that a sequel is currently in the works.

"We’re working on Chronicle 2 right now, and I think it’s going to be great. We’re working on it at Fox [20th Century Studios]. It’s going to give us a chance to tell the story in a different way," Davis said in an interview with Forbes .

"We’re going to tell it from the female point of view. It will have been ten years since the event happened in Seattle, and a lot of it’s going to deal with fake news and real news and cover-ups. More interestingly, it’s the next generation getting these powers that are corruptive. These are young women just finishing college, they are empowered, and this is their journey. I mean, what a new and interesting story you can tell there."

The original movie was released in 2012 and starred Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan, and Alex Russell as a group of high school students who all suddenly develop telekinetic powers – with disastrous consequences. The movie provided breakout roles for both DeHaan and Jordan.

However, Chronicle director Josh Trank has previously made it clear that he's not keen on the idea of a sequel, so it's unclear who will be helming the upcoming movie. “I made it difficult for them to set up meetings," Trank told Polygon last year. "I was dodgy about stuff. I did a lot of shitty things. Because I really didn’t ever want to see Chronicle 2 happen. That was my worst nightmare. First of all, I’m not doing it. Second, if somebody else does it, then you know it’s gonna be a piece of shit."