Christopher Nolan says the MCU helped keep movies alive after COVID: "Thank God for Marvel movies"

Christopher Nolan has credited Marvel with helping cinema bounce back after pandemic-induced shutdowns turned theaters dark.

In conversation with The New York Times and Oppenheimer actor Robert Downey Jr., Nolan acknowledged the impact the MCU has had on the box office. "Let Jon Favreau [Iron Man director] take a huge risk, and there you go," he said, referring to Downey Jr.'s role in the MCU as Iron Man. "No, the truth is, I think Jon Favreau casting Robert as Tony Stark is one of the most significant and consequential casting decisions in Hollywood history."

He continued: "It wound up defining our industry. Coming out of COVID, you say, 'Thank God for Marvel movies.' And it’s one of those where, in retrospect, everybody thinks it was obvious. But he took an enormous risk casting you in that role."

Nolan himself released a movie during COVID: Tenet hit theaters in 2020 and grossed over $365 million at the worldwide box office. Marvel's first release following the shutdowns was Black Widow, which debuted simultaneously on streaming through Disney Plus Premier Access (Scarlet Johansson eventually sued Disney over the strategy). Black Widow grossed over $379 million worldwide.

Nolan, meanwhile, is up for Best Director for Oppenheimer at the 2024 Oscars, and Downey Jr. has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss. Oppenheimer is also up for Best Picture, and Cillian Murphy has been nominated for Best Actor.

