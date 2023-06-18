Mission: Impossible is back for a seventh installment with this summer's Dead Reckoning Part One, which sees franchise regular Christopher McQuarrie back in the director's chair. His last collaboration with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise was last year's hugely successful Top Gun: Maverick – a tough act to follow, some might say, but the only way is up for McQuarrie.

"We don’t see ourselves in competition with Bond or John Wick. We love those movies, and we admire those filmmakers, and we want to see those guys win. All we’re really doing is competing with ourselves," McQuarrie says in the new issue of Total Film magazine , which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22.

"And coming away from Top Gun, we looked at that movie, and said, 'We’re going to bury those guys. We’re going to crush Top Gun.' That’s how we look at it. Our only rivals are ourselves. You’ll see things in Part Two that benefit entirely from everything we learned from Maverick."

Alongside Cruise, Dead Reckoning Part One sees the return of cast members including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vaness Kirby, along with new faces like Guardian of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff. The franchise's eighth installment, Dead Reckoning Part Two, is set to follow in June 2024.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in cinemas on July 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most highly anticipated upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.

