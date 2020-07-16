Popular

Chris Evans shares heartwarming message with six-year-old who saved his sister from a dog attack

By

“Keep being the man you are, we need people like you"

(Image credit: Marvel)

Captain America had a message for young Bridger Walker from Wyoming after the six-year-old made headlines when he jumped between his sister and a charging dog. Left with bite marks, bruises, and 90 stitches, Walker told his father: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Now Walker’s favourite onscreen heroes have been commending his bravery, with the latest being Chris Evans. Walker’s mother shared the child’s video reaction (dressed in his very own Captain America costume) to the special message from Evans. “I read your story, I heard what you did, and pal – you’re a hero,” the actor said. “What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother.”

Evans went as far as to promise an authentic Captain America shield would be sent to Walker as a thank you. “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you,” he added.

There are no words. We are so, so thankful. Nikki Walker

A photo posted by @nicolenoelwalker on Jul 15, 2020 at 4:36pm PDT

Actress Anne Hathaway also wrote on Instagram: “I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one.” Walker’s family have reportedly received private messages from the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Jackman, and Tom Holland in support of his actions. 

After sharing news on the incident on Instagram, Bridger’s aunt had hoped for a special message from one of her son’s heroes – it looks like she got her wish and then some. In response to people asking about a GoFundMe, she has requested that people instead donate to Mission 22 or WWP; both charities work with veterans to improve their mental health. Since Bridger is interested in science and geology, she added that he’d also love for people to send him pictures of “cool rocks.” We’re not crying, you are.

Millicent Thomas

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, bringing you the latest on movies and TV. I think about The Last of Us almost everyday and will fight to the death defending Spy Kids as a cinematic masterpiece.