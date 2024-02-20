Chickens ride axolotl dinosaurs into battle in new Warhammer 40K reveal

The Kroot are quickly becoming one of my favorite Warhammer 40K armies, mostly because they consistently pump out weird little guys that don't make a lot of sense.

Gorilla lizards? Sure. Flesh-eating chicken shamans? OK. And now, we're adding axolotl dinosaur things to the Warhammer 40K mix, which was already one of the best board games and is now quantifiably 100% better. Considering how Warhammer 40K fans are losing it over the new Kroot army already, I imagine this will get a similar response.

Called the 'Lone-spears,' these cavalry units ride what can only be described as bizarre axolotl horse dinos called Kalamandras. Thanks to antenna coming from its head and chin, it looks like a spikier, grizzlier version of the water-dwelling salamanders we know and love. The Kroot (affectionately known as 'chickens' by fans) riding it wields an explosive-tipped javelin that can be hurled at tanks in a swift hit-and-run attack.

Not that they have to kick it medieval style, of course. These warriors can opt for a sniper rifle instead, giving players options.

Either way, they make use of a special rule called 'Advanced Scouting' that helps out fellow Kroot in a match of Warhammer 40K. If a Lone-spear hits a target, other models can re-roll Hit rolls against the same model for the rest of the turn.

There's no firm release date yet, but apparently the Lone-spears and Kalamandras will arrive in the second wave of Tau releases. (The first was revealed during the Las Vegas Open 2024 and comprises an army box with a special edition of the new Tau Codex.)

