CD Projekt exec says the house of Witcher and Cyberpunk doesn't see a place for microtransactions in single-player games

There are a lot of upcoming CD Projekt Red games, and if you're worried that the studio might change its ways and go all-in on microtransactions in a fit of capitalism, don't worry. The studio says it doesn't see a place for microtransactions in single-player games - only multiplayer titles.

During a web chat hosted by Polish financial site StockWatch.pl (via JuiceHead on Twitter), CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz was asked if the company planned to add microtransactions to future games. "We do not see a place for microtransactions in the case of single-player games," Nielubowicz responded (via Google Translate), "but we do not rule out that we will use this solution in the future in the case of multiplayer projects."

CD Projekt Red has at least one multiplayer project in development right now: Project Sirius. That's a Witcher game that's set to offer "multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience" - or, at least, that's how the game was described before development on Sirius was rebooted. Elsewhere in this chat, investor relations VP Karolina Gnaś said that Sirius is still in pre-production.

The devs have also been discussing the possibility of bringing multiplayer to the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, but it sounds like there's been no final decision on that point. (Plans to have multiplayer in the original Cyberpunk 2077 never came to fruition.) None of CD Projekt's upcoming games sound particularly close to launch, so I guess it'll be some time before we learn what the studio's take on multiplayer microtransactions might look like.

BioWare "missed our big opportunity to be Steam" and sell The Witcher: "We’re kicking ourselves about it now."