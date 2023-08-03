Carol Danvers prepares to face off with the man who killed her mentor in Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #2

Carol Danvers is still a little ways out from the launch of her new ongoing title, but in the meantime the Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest limited series is here to help bridge the gap. And now we've got an early preview of several interior pages from Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #2 by writer Ann Nocenti and artist Paolo Villanelli.

In Dark Tempest, Captain Marvel will come face-to-face with Nitro, the explosive villain who killed Carol Danvers' predecessor and mentor Mar-Vell by giving him cancer. The conflict is just heating up, with Carol and her BFF Jessica Drew AKA Spider-Woman scrambling to rally their heroic friends for the big showdown.

Here's the gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Captain Marvel meets the challenge of a lifetime. When a few gloom and doom teenagers tell the Captain that heroics are a waste of energy on a dying planet, she sets out to prove them wrong - and gets more than she bargained for when they're all teleported to hostile alien territory!" reads Marvel's official description of Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #2. "As Spider-Woman seeks help from some of Earth's greatest heroes, explosive villain Nitro and his spooky alien pal Nada make their move!"

Nitro first fought Mar-Vell back in the '70s, with the villain's ability to explode himself causing the original Captain Marvel of the Marvel Universe to slowly develop terminal cancer after being exposed to radiation.

And that's not even the worst thing Nitro has done, as one of Marvel's most surprisingly bloodthirsty bad guys. He's also the villain whose actions led to the comic event Civil War when he exploded a school full of children, killing several members of the New Warriors in the process.

Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #2 goes on sale August 9.

