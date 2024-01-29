Sam Wilson’s new Captain America suit might have been leaked – and it could be the best MCU costume yet

Sam Wilson’s new suit in Captain America: Brave New World has seemingly leaked in unlikely circumstances.

One eagle-eyed Marvel fan on Reddit spotted new key art for the fourth Captain America movie, starring Anthony Mackie stepping into the suit, as part of a new Amazon tease for Funko’s Collector Corps subscription box.

If we take the art at face value – nothing has been confirmed by Marvel and we should still take this with a grain of salt – then it appears the white suit donned by Sam at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is out.

In its place: a blue costume with stars and stripes adorning Sam’s torso. Falcon’s iconic wings remain as, too, does the iconic shield that was passed on to Sam by an elderly Steve Rogers at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.

Honestly? It’s one of the cleaner designs we’ve seen in recent years, perhaps alongside Spider-Man’s suit at the end of No Way Home. If it looks this good in the flesh, we could be looking at an all-timer MCU suit – even if some might mourn the white suit that certainly made Sam stand out.

If true, this Captain America suit leak is likely a victim of merchandise being locked in for Brave New World’s original release date of May 3, 2024. It was later pushed to July 2024 before being moved to its current release date of February 14, 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie alongside Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and returning The Incredible Hulk actors Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson. Harrison Ford is set to play Thaddeus Ross, following the death of William Hurt.

