Captain America 4 star teases a different look for his villain that will please fans

Tim Blake Nelson, who played the Leader in The Incredible Hulk and will return as the villain for Captain America 4, has teased a new look for his character.

In the comics, the Leader has green skin and an enlarged head, but in The Incredible Hulk, he looked, well, like a pretty average guy. If you were disappointed by that, though, then be rest assured that the villain will have a bit of a makeover next time we see him.

"I had a great time filming it," Nelson told ComicBookMovie.com. "And [I] worked with the Marvel team and this wonderful makeup artist named David Atherton with whom I've collaborated on a dozen movies now."

He added: "I think people are going to be pretty excited about what this guy looks like. And what he has to say and what he does."

That's certainly an intriguing tease, and, judging by the comments on people being excited by what they'll see, we can hazard a guess that we might be looking at a more comic accurate Leader in Captain America 4. Where's that green face paint...

Officially titled Brave New World, Captain America 4 will see Anthony Mackie return as Sam Wilson, now the new Cap, with Harrison Ford joining the MCU as Thunderbolt Ross. Other cast members include Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Liv Tyler – Tyler will be returning as her The Incredible Hulk character Betty Ross.

Captain America 4 will arrive on February 14, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.