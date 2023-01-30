How to cancel Xbox Game Pass on console or PC

To cancel Xbox Game Pass on console or PC is a little tricky - probably intentionally so - but can be done either through Xbox account settings or online, depending on which is easier for you personally. Game Pass has a lot to offer, but considering that the games available are constantly changing, it's also totally fair to want to stop if you feel that the selection of games is no longer to your interest (as well as if you just don't want to keep paying up). Whatever the reason, Microsoft haven't made it the most intuitive process, funnily enough, so we'll walk through it clearly below, so you know what's needed for a cancellation of the Xbox Game Pass for either Xbox or PC players.

How to cancel Xbox Game Pass on console

To cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription on either the Xbox Series X or Series S, players need to do the following:

Log into the Account you want to cancel Game Pass on. Once logged in, press the Xbox button in the middle of the controller. Go to the "Profile & System" tab. Select "Settings". In Settings, select "Account". Finally, select "Subscriptions". You'll see a list of all Subscriptions you're under on your account. Select the Game Pass subscription. Select "Turn off recurring billing" and follow the instructions provided. Your Xbox Game Pass subscription should now end on its expiration date without renewing.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

It's not the most intuitive system, but this means that you'll have whenever you were paid up until, whereupon at that point the subscription will end altogether without you being charged again. Of course, you can sign up for the subscription again in the future, or select to turn it back on before it ends, but for now you're officially unhooked, and will only have until whatever you paid up for.

How to cancel Xbox Game Pass on PC

If you'd rather cancel Xbox Game Pass on your PC, the process is different, but the results are the same. Do the following:

Go to account.microsoft.com (opens in new tab) . Log into the Microsoft Account you want to cancel Game Pass on. Go to "Services and Subscriptions" at the top of the page. Find the Game Pass subscription on the list and select "Manage". Select "Turn off recurring billing". Confirm on the next screen that you want to turn off recurring billing. Your Xbox Game Pass subscription should now end on its expiration date without renewing.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

You can use this to cancel a subscription that you play entirely on Xbox if needed, merely through logging into the same account. Likewise, you can start recurring billing again if you change your mind through the same Services and Subscriptions tab on your account.