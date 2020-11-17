Call of the Sea sets sail in December

Raw Fury have revealed that their first-person puzzle adventure game Call of the Sea will launch December 8 on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC.

Call of the Sea , developed by indie studio Out of the Blue, is a mystery tale set in the 1930s where you play a woman in search of her missing husband in the uncharted reaches of the South Pacific. Set on an island paradise, you must investigate clues and solve a variety of puzzles to piece together the mystery surrounding your husband’s expedition and eventual disappearance, inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s stories with influence from the likes of Firewatch, Soma and Subnautica.

Out of the Blue is an indie studio composed of 12 veteran game developers who have individually worked on titles such as Celeste, Red Matter, Metroid: Samus Returns, Deadlight, Gylt, Guacamelee! 2, and Space Lords.

The otherworldly adventure game Call of the Sea is Out of the Blue’s first game and a love letter to the team’s biggest passions of adventure, puzzles, and story-driven games.

Call of the Sea was announced in May earlier this year during an Inside Xbox showcase, which also debuted numerous indie games coming to the Xbox Series X .

We can’t wait to try out this puzzle adventure game on next-gen and it’s less than a month away. In the meantime, you can read our review of the Xbox Series X , check out our list of upcoming Xbox Series X games , or look out for some Xbox Series X deals.

For more here’s a list of games just like Firewatch .