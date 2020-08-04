Go inside the Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk Stadium ahead of season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone is set to open up Verdansk in season 5, but popular streamers have gotten a chance to peek inside. Now you can, too

OMG.. @CallofDuty just sent me this...🤯Are you excited for season 5!? This is the new stadium... #Warzone pic.twitter.com/WNPVtD9Q3eAugust 4, 2020

As you can see, this AR model of Verdansk Stadium breaks down key areas that you'll no doubt end up locked in some bullet exchanges when Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 kicks off on August 5 . We've been suspecting the stadium would open up with season 5, but as the trailer shows, Infinity Ward is blowing the roof of the whole damn thing and opening up what looks to be an absolutely mad battleground.

The AR model shows areas you'd typically find in a stadium, except now instead of watching your favorite footy team face off, you'll be firing off your Grau .56 and avoiding incoming ATVs that might have claymores strapped to them . There's several open concourses, including the food court, a few entrance points, some open vantage points to view the field, an executive suite, a parking lot, and of course, the club bar, where you'll find me. The field itself looks to be open for access, as well - the AR model shows field tents and whatnot on the pitch. Don't think you can have a pick-up game, though.

The official trailer for season five shows some wild battles taking place in the arena, so expect it to be a hotbed of activity for the next few weeks. If someone gets on the roof of Verdansk Stadium, I can't imagine it'll be easy to get them out of what may be a perfectly irritating camping spot…