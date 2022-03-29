Call of Duty: Warzone can't add any more maps due to 'crazy' download sizes

Call of Duty: Warzone's huge install size is causing issues for more than just its players.

Internet speed and hard drive space aren't the only problems that come with Warzone's immense magnitude. It's also preventing developer Raven Software from adding more maps.

As reported by PC Gamer, Call of Duty: Warzone's live operations lead Josh Bridge addressed the issue in an interview with streamer TeeP.

When asked if the developer had any plans to cycle the Verdansk map alongside the Caldera map that replaced it, Bridge explains that the team would like to do that, but Warzone's bloated size means that it isn't really feasible.

"The install and reinstall sizes are f**king crazy. If we pulled out Caldera and say we're gonna drop in Verdansk, this could be essentially re-downloading the size of Warzone," says Bridge.

This isn't something the developer wants to do as it's put fans off in the past. "Every time we've done that, we lose players," says Bridge. "Because you're kind of like, 'I don't want to re-download that."

Currently, Warzone takes up around 80GB of storage on PC, and you'll need a staggering 120GB to play the game on PS5.

The game wasn't designed with the intention of adding years of updates, as Bridge explains, "Verdansk was never authored with the idea that 180 weapons were going to be added to it."

During the interview, Bridge also hinted at what's next for Warzone. "Battle royale is awesome, we love it. But I like the idea of exploring what else we can do with a large player count and a big map," he says.

You can watch the video in full below.

More action from Activision's acclaimed series is seemingly on the way, with Call of Duty 2.0 spotted in an Activision job listing alongside "subscription-based content".

Call of Duty has had some brilliant single-player stories. Here's what we learned about Call of Duty by replaying all of the campaigns.