Call of Duty: Vanguard season 1 and Warzone Pacific delayed by a week

Activision Blizzard has delayed the release of season one for Call of Duty: Vanguard as well as Warzone's new Pacific map, Caldera.

In a tweet, the publisher confirmed that Vanguard's first season has been pushed back a week, alongside Warzone's upcoming new map. Both will now release on December 8, for which Vanguard players will have a "24-hour exclusive first play" to play Warzone's new map from that date. Open access for all Warzone players is scheduled to go live on December 9.

"Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9," the company explained in a tweet, which offered no further information about the reasons behind the delay.

The delay follows a new report earlier this week that revealed multiple details about allegations of sexual misconduct at Activision Blizzard's studios . Following a statement from Activision Blizzard, ABetterABK - a worker's alliance at the company - staged a walkout. The group issued a statement on Twitter, in which they also call for Bobby Kotick to be replaced as CEO.

