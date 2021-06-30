Call of Duty: Modern Warfare re-adds the maps that disappeared in April

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer maps that were removed in April are back, and it looks like they're here to stay.

Multiplayer maps Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage have been reintroduced to the Modern Warfare playlist. Al-Raab Airbase is a 6v6 map that's now available as a 24/7 playlist, and Drainage is a Gunfight map available only in Gunfight and Gunfight - Snipers Only playlists. The maps were quietly added back in March of this year along with the highly anticipated Killhouse map , which is originally from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Players were surprised to see new Modern Warfare content months after Activision had switched focus to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

But while Killhouse remained in the Modern Warfare rotation, Infinity Ward quietly pulled Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage barely a week later. After players were left wondering what the hell happened, Infinity Ward released a statement on Twitter that read, "We recently released two new maps to Modern Warfare, 'Drainage' and 'Al-Raab Airbase' which were available in private match. We temporarily removed them as they aren't quite ready and need a bit more love before returning. We'll update soon on when they'll be back!"

Well, the disappearing maps have returned, which should make those who are still playing Modern Warfare happy. Fans of the game believe it deserved a second year of content and was unceremoniously pushed aside to make way for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which integrated in December 2020. A Modern Warfare split screen invisible weapons bug was plaguing Spec Ops players last month, which led many to believe Activision was no longer invested in the title. The re-addition of two new maps should help quell those suspicions, at least until Call of Duty 2021 comes out. Call of Duty 2021 is being developed by Sledgehammer , and will have an impact on Warzone gameplay and content, much like Black Ops Cold War did in late 2020.