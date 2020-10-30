Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War first Warzone season arrives in December

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's first multiplayer season will be kicking off in the month following launch in December.

In Activision's earnings call yesterday, the publisher revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's first multiplayer season won't be launching until an unspecified point in December. There's not a lot we actually know about Black Ops Cold War's debut multiplayer season, but if it's anything like Modern Warfare's, we can pretty safely expect it to introduce a Battle Pass system with tiered rewards.

All throughout its lifecycle so far, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has had a slate of periodic multiplayer seasons, each revolving around new Operators. These new Operators are typically introduced one at a time, with the exception being Farrah and Nikolai in the current Season 6, as well as a host of new weapons.

One thing Activision did reveal is that when the debut multiplayer season for Black Ops Cold War kicks off, it'll be crossing over with Warzone. "All the awesome new Black Ops Cold War weapons and operators you unlock and your level 1 to 255 progression will be usable in Black Ops and in Warzone," said Activision company president Robert Kostich. "We expect Season 1 for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to launch this December. And that's when you're going to be able to start to see the impact of Black Ops and Warzone really starting to work together in cool and fun ways. Again, [there are] a lot more details here, which we're going to reveal in the next week or two."

We're now less than a month away from Black Ops Cold War's global launch on both current and next-gen systems. On day one, the new Call of Duty will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On the PlayStation family of consoles, Black Ops Cold War with have a timed-exclusive co-op Zombies mode.

For a complete recap of everything Treyarch tweaked in the various multiplayer alphas and betas for Black Ops Cold War so far leading into launch, check out our Black Ops Cold War patch notes guide.