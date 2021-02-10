Call of Duty 2021 developer is supposedly Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty: WW2 developer Sledgehammer Games are apparently working on this year's Call of Duty.

The claim comes from ModernWarzone, a source of information that's got a history of accurate Call of Duty leaks. You can see the statement from the outlet just below, which claims that the WW2 developer is making the new Call of Duty 2021.

The next #CallOfDuty title is 100% being developed by @SHGames. While this information isn’t official, it doesn’t need to be taken with a grain of salt. https://t.co/4kHqmbaiAsFebruary 9, 2021

It's been four years since Call of Duty: WW2 released in 2017, which was the last entry in the franchise spearheaded by Sledgehammer Games. The developer has had a hand in other Call of Duty games since then however, popping up on the credits for 2020's Black Ops Cold War, for example.

The length of time since the last Call of Duty game from Sledgehammer Games gives some slight credence to the claim. There's been more time between the release of Call of Duty WW2 and now than there was between the last two Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games, for example: Black Ops 4 in 2018 and Black Ops Cold War in 2020. That's not to say Treyarch was the sole developer working on those two games, as multiple studios help out each year with the release of every new Call of Duty game.

We'll have a fair few months to wait until 2021's Call of Duty game is announced, however. You might recall that Black Ops Cold War wasn't revealed until August 2020 for a release later in November, but that was something of a rare case, as the COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly forced Activision to change plans for the reveal of their game.

