Bruce Wayne is a forensic pathologist in Batman Unburied narrative podcast

Batman Unburied, a scripted podcast featuring actor Winston Duke (M'Baku in the MCU) as Bruce Wayne/Batman kicking off a multi-year partnership between Spotify, Warner Bros., and DC will launch globally on May 3, 2022.

Described as a psychological thriller that will take listeners on a "new journey deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne," in Batman Unburied listeners are introduced to a Batman who is a forensic pathologist in his civilian life, "working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital" and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a Gotham City serial killer.

Winston's Wayne has to navigate a series of dark twists and turns with some classic Batman villains and face his own mental demons to save the citizens of Gotham from The Harvester.

Spotify, Warner Bros., and DC have released a US version of the trailer.

Batman Unburied will premiere globally with eight adaptations of the original English-language script for Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and Mexico. Each version will feature local original talent and production teams, and the adapted scripts are specifically crafted to "reflect the culture and language that remains true to the core story."

Executive produced by David S. Goyer, Winston is joined in the lead role in its other international versions by Rocco Pitanga (Brazil), Dali Benssalah (France), Murathan Muslu (Germany), Amit Sadh (India), Ario Bayu (Indonesia), Claudio Santamaria (Italy), Ryohei Otani (Japan), and Alfonso Herrera (Mexico).

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

"With the global launch of Batman Unburied, we are excited to bring the iconic franchise and the legacy of Batman to our hundreds of millions of listeners around the world," said Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content & advertising business officer. "Through our extraordinary partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, we have the unique opportunity to usher in a new era of the universally beloved DC Super Heroes through the world of audio, voiced by all-star casts. The power of podcasts has never been more evident than it is with David Goyer's spine-chilling soundscape masterpiece that tells the transcendent story of the one and only Bruce Wayne."

As previously announced Batman Unburied will be the first of a series of Spotify narrative podcasts featuring DC characters.

