Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, and more are Buy 2 get 1 free at Target today

***Update: looks like Target's 3 for 2 promo page is having a few technical issues. However, if you go to the individual platform pages, you get the full list of games. Check out all the Target PS4 games, Target Xbox One games, and Target Switch games on offer***

Looking to fill out your game collection? Don't want to spend all your money doing it? Oh, right, that's everyone. Well, Target is giving you a free game whenever you buy two others right now. It's all part of the retailer's 'Buy 2 get 1 free' promo, running across parts of the site today. There are some tasty games in the offer too, across all three major console formats. The Outer Worlds, Control, Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Metro Exodus are among the highlights for PS4 and Xbox One, while Super Mario Maker 2, Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate, and the Resident Evil Triple Pack all look tasty for Nintendo Switch.

Many of these are brand new games, so it's not like Target's sale is filled with trash. All you need to do is add three games to your basket, and the cheapest one will be free when you checkout. Pretty sweet deal, and it might be a good way to either plan your video game playing for the holidays, or buy Christmas presents for loved ones. It's worth noting that the promotion runs across movies, board games, books and a few other departments too, so if you didn't want all games, you could pick up a couple of other bits instead.

If none of these games really do it for you, there are going to be loads of others on sale during the Black Friday game deals event at the end of November. One thing that seems lacking here is the quality of Switch titles. Hopefully the Nintendo Switch Black Friday bargains will be a little better, although we often see Ninty lagging behind the others during discount season.

Looking for more? Check out our PS4 Black Friday guide, and our Xbox One X Black Friday hub.