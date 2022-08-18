Boom!'s Once Upon a Time at the End of the World adds artist Nick Dragotta

The apocalyptic love story Once Upon a Time at the End of the World already boasts an impressive name on its list of credits, with the Eisner/Harvey-winning, New York Times-bestselling Jason Aaron set to pen the “ambitious” creator-owned series. Now, Newsarama has the first word on the next creator to join the project: Eisner-nom and Image mainstay Nick Dragotta.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

From BOOM! Studios, Once Upon a Time at the End of the World tells the story of Maceo and Mezzy, two ex-lovers reunited by their need to survive in a dark, mysterious post-apocalyptic world. The romantic and brutal saga takes place over fifteen issues, with various artists contributing to the story. Dragotta will draw the third and final arc of five issues, which Newsarama has learned will be titled Not Even If You Were The Last Person on Earth.

Famous for his work on the Jonathan Hickman-penned East of West, Nick Dragotta’s most recent comic venture saw him as both writer and artist for the black-and-white, manga-inspired Image Comics series Ghost Cage, the trade paperback of which came to stores July 27th.

"I've wanted to draw a Jason Aaron comic for some time, I got even more excited when I learned it was a 'love story,' [...] Couple that with getting to craft a comic alongside fellow artists Alexandre Tefenkgi, Leila del Duca, and editor Sierra Hahn. Sign me up," says Dragotta.

The first issue of Once Upon a Time at the End of the World will hit comic book shelves in November of 2022, with Dragotta's issues dropping some time in 2024.

In the meantime, check out these preview images featuring Mike Del Mundo's main cover, Alexandre Tefenkgi's and Leila Del Duca's character designs, variant covers by Tefenkgi and Junggeun Yoon, and an interior page drawn by Tefenkgi, colored by Lee Loughridge, and lettered by AndWorld Design.