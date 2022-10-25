Boom! Studios celebrates The Dark Crystal's 40th anniversary with deluxe hardcover comics

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal debuted 40 years ago in 1982, and now Boom! Studios is celebrating the anniversary with a special edition release of its entire line of Dark Crystal comics.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(opens in new tab)

The Dark Crystal 40th Anniversary Library contains seven hardcover volumes - including five oversized hardcovers and two supplemental volumes - available exclusively through Kickstarter (opens in new tab) as part of the new Boom! Deluxe Pre-Order initiative. The collection features work by original Dark Crystal designer Brian Froud, GLAAD Media Award-winning writer Si Spurrier, Eisner nominees Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Joshua Dysart, artists Matthew Dow Smith, Kelly and Nichole Matthews, and more.

Each hardcover is bound in faux purple leather and gold foil-stamped with the invocation of the Great Conjunction's sacred alignment in this order:

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Creation Myths

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Jim Henson's The Power of the Dark Crystal

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal

Jim Henson's Artist Tribute

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: The Illustrated Novelization

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal Tales

In addition to the books themselves, Kickstarter backers can get limited-edition box sets; signed bookplates from Brian and Wendy Froud; posters, art prints, and world maps with work by Iris Compiet and Mike Huddleston; remarqued art plates illustrated by Cory Godbey; collector's coins; anniversary apparel; and more perks yet to be revealed.

At the time of writing, the Dark Crystal 40th Anniversary Library has raised $38,518, which surpasses its $25,000 goal by more than $18,000. Check out promotional photos of the hardcovers, limited-edition box, and coins in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios )

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal debuted in 1982, and a prequel series entitled The Age of Resistance was released on Netflix in 2019. The Boom! Studios/Archaia comics and graphic novels further explore and establish the world of Thra, digging into the lore of both the movie and streaming series, in addition to showcasing character designs and art from Henson's original creation.

Kickstarter backers who pledge more than $100 for The Dark Crystal 40th Anniversary Library in the first 24 hours of the campaign - up until Wednesday, October 26 at 9 a.m. ET - will receive an exclusive enamel pin from Boom! Studios.

And in the final days of the campaign, The Jim Henson Company and Thames Con will host the official The Great Con-Junction, a Dark Crystal convention, at Hilton University City in Los Angeles. The convention will run from November 12-13 and will include a 40th-anniversary party at the Jim Henson Company's historic lot.

The Dark Crystal 40th Anniversary Library Kickstarter campaign (opens in new tab) will end Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

It's time to bring back Netflix's Dark Crystal series.