Becky G is set to appear – or, well, be heard – in upcoming DC movie Blue Beetle. The singer-turned-actor announced her involvement in the new flick on Instagram recently, when she posted a video of herself telling fans that she voices Khaji-Da, the symbiote scarab that bestows its gifts onto the titular hero.

"I am officially a part of the Blue Beetle familia," the DOLLAR hitmaker, who previously played Trini Kwan in 2017's Power Rangers, told her followers. "When I say I could not be any more proud of what you guys are going to experience when watching this film. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," she added before introducing a brand new trailer.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Blue Beetle sees Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña bring young Jaime Reyes to life, as he stumbles across an ancient biotechnological alien that winds up bonding with him, also giving him an all-powerful exoskeleton suit. Soon, he finds himself facing off against Susan Sarandon's Victoria Kord and Raoul Max Trujillo's Carapax in the film.

We see their pairing happen in the clip, with Jaime wondering "what is going on?!"

"Listen to me, you've got the wrong guy!" he screams, as Khaji-Da claims her "host" has been acquired. In a follow-up scene, Jaime's uncle Rudy (George Lopez) tries to shed some light on the matter, explaining: "The scarab chose you, Jaime. It's tryna become one with you."

Blue Beetle releases in UK and US cinemas on August 18. For everything the DCU has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.