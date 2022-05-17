Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns expands the Souls-like universe with a new perspective

The Bloodborne lore is expanding, this time through a new limited series from Titan Comics. Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #1 examines the infected city of Yharnam through the eyes of the citizens, as new Hunters come through to fight a bizarre epidemic that's swept through the city.

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns is written by Cullen Bunn, with art by Piotr Kowalski, colors by Brad Simpson, and lettering by Andworld Design. In addition to a main cover by Junggeun Yoon, the first issue will also feature variants by Abigail Harding, Damien Worm, and Piotr Kowalski.

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #1 cover art by Junggeun Yoon (Image credit: Titan Comics)

The four-issue limited series picks up at the beginning of the Bloodborne video game (or perhaps just before it; it's a bit unclear), which was released in 2015 by FromSoftware. Fans have been clamoring for a new installment ever since, but while the Soulslike series has continued to grow with titles like Elden Ring, Bloodborne remains a solo title. A comic may not be quite the same as a new game, but it at least gives fans something to chew on.

In the Bloodborne game, players follow the journey of a Hunter who's come to Yharnam hoping to deal with the villagers who have been infected with a blood-borne disease that turns them into terrifying monsters.

Lady of the Lanterns captures the other side of the story by examining how its residents feel, making an already rich world that much richer. Newsarama readers get a sneak peek inside the series' first issue, with unlettered pages provided by Titan Comics. See the pages and all four covers to Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #1 below.

Image 1 of 6 Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns interior art by Piotr Kowalski (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 2 of 6 Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns interior art by Piotr Kowalski (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 3 of 6 Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #1 variant by Abigail Harding (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 4 of 6 Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #1 variant by (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 5 of 6 Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #1 variant by Piotr Kowalsi (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 6 of 6 Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #1 cover art by Junggeun Yoon (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #1 is available on July 27 from Titan Comics.