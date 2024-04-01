Black Widow is Marvel's "deadliest Avenger," and she's keeping her Venom symbiote, thanks

Black Widow's new symbiote isn't going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, this summer, their bond will strengthen even further in Black Widow: Venomous #1, a new one-shot which will "unleash Natasha's full potential as a symbiote warrior," as originally announced through AiPT .

Written by Erica Schultz with art from Lucciano Vecchio, Black Widow: Venomous #1 is part of the lead up to the long awaited Venom War crossover, which will pit father Eddie Brock against son Dylan Brock in a battle which will have every symbiote character in the Marvel Universe picking sides.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The widow’s bite is venomous! Natasha Romanoff, the infamous spy known as the Black Widow, didn’t go looking to bond with an alien symbiote. But a good spy works with all the tools available to her, and when one of the most powerful and versatile weapons in the universe lands in your lap…you take it," reads Marvel's official description of Black Widow: Venomous #1.

"Now she just needs to figure out how to work with a weapon with its own drives and desires. Redefining Widow’s relationship with her symbiote, and setting the stage for her appearance in Venom War!"

Black Widow, who Marvel bills as the "deadliest Avenger" first bonded with her symbiote back in 2023. But rather than being a short-term gimmick, it's become the current long term status quo for Natasha Romanoff, and that seems to be continuing into the foreseeable future.

"Who doesn’t want to write Natasha Romanoff? And with a badass symbiote, it didn’t take much to convince me,” Schultz says in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Luciano Vecchio's art is so amazing. It’s been so fun to delve into Nat’s spy craft techniques, and you just may learn something new about her."

Black Widow: Venomous #1 goes on sale July 31 with a cover from Leirix, seen above.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the best Black Widow comics of all time.