Here's why your Black Noir theories have already been debunked by The Boys showrunner

Who's in the Black Noir suit? Well, Eric Kripke already told us.

After Black Noir made a shocking appearance in The Boys season 4 trailer, fans were quick to post their theories as to who could be in the suit. The supe was killed off in season 3, after Homelander shoved his fist right through his chest and ripped out his organs. The first, and now deceased, character to take on the Black Noir moniker was known only as Earving – and he lived a pretty tragic existence before meeting his end (thanks to Soldier Boy). Because the superhero is faceless and mute, it'd be easy for Vought International to find someone new to put in the suit and keep up appearances. And for some reason, The Boys fans seem to think that person is Gen V's Sam.

In the Gen V season finale, Cate and Sam liberate The Woods and go on a murder spree throughout the campus of Godolkin University – killing every non-supe in sight. Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre try to stop them, but Cate uses her manipulation powers to tell the world via news broadcast that she and Sam are in the real heroes. Homelander sees the broadcast before landing on campus and subduing Marie and co.

Is Sam the new Black Noir? Since the two have similar powers, and Cate could easily command Sam into staying mute and feeling nothing if she wanted to, the theory definitely holds water. However, since Cate has already plastered her and Sam's faces across the globe and manipulated the entire population into believing their heroes...why would he hide his face? The other factor that shuts down the theory is a statement from showrunner Eric Kripke, who confirmed who would be in the suit back in 2022.

"It’s definitely not the last we’ve seen of Black Noir as a hero. It’s just that the guy who was inside [the Noir suit] in Season 3, he’s gone," Kripke told Entertainment Weekly. "But we have Nathan [Mitchell] playing a really interesting and hilarious character who wears the suit next season." Nathan Mitchell, who played Earving, the first iteration of Black Noir, is set to play the second. It'll be a while, however, before we get to meet him.

The Boys season 4 doesn't have an exact release date, but will hit Prime Video sometime in 2024.