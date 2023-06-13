BioWare announces dead Shepard statue for Mass Effect fans and instantly regrets it

Mass Effect developer BioWare recently revealed a new Commander Shepard figure but has since pulled it from its store due to it being one of the weirdest things we've ever seen.

As reported by Kotaku , Mass Effect developer BioWare recently began alerting people to its soon-to-be-released Commander Shepard figure. What makes this statue slightly unhinged is the fact that the scene depicted in the collectible is from the very start of Mass Effect 2 - yeah, the moment when Shepard's lifeless body is drifting through space.

The figure could supposedly work as a "conversation starter", but unfortunately for BioWare, it seemed to work too well as many Mass Effect fans began discussing how weird this statue is. "The Mass Effect Shepard’s Death Statue depicts Mass Effect 2's dramatic opening scene," a press release for the statue (according to Kotaku) reads, "Commander Shepard expelled from a crumbling Normandy and hurtling through space to her untimely demise." O-o-okay then.

Mass Effect Shepard's Death Statue up for order at BioWare Gear Store ($135) https://t.co/moZncHy2J2 pic.twitter.com/1R61gBUexxJune 12, 2023 See more

It seems BioWare got the message though as not long after the statue was added to the BioWare merch store, it was pulled - leaving only the less cursed Kaidan, Thane, and Illusive Man statues left to purchase. "Earlier today, we announced the sale of our latest Mass Effect Shepard statue," a statement from the BioWare Gear Twitter account reads, "this statue was intended to be part of a series, commemorating some of the key and most emotional moments in the series."

The tweet continues: "The way we announced it did not convey that properly, nor does it give the moment in the series the credit it deserves. As a result, we'll be pausing sales on the statue until we can share the larger plan with you." Unfortunately for those who liked the statue and managed to grab it before it got taken off the store, pre-orders for the Mass Effect Shepard’s Death Statue will be canceled and refunded.

It should be noted that there's nothing really wrong with the statue, it's just a little bit weird. It does however depict a key moment in the BioWare series, so who knows, maybe it'll come back online soon with a slightly different name and/or press release?