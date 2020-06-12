What's the one game you can't wait to play from the PS5 showcase?

You might have noticed that Sony blew up the internet last night, blasting us with a bunch of PS5 games and, finally, blowing us away with the bold PS5 design. The line up of new games featured something for everyone, classic series, intriguing indies, and plenty of surprises. We scooped the jaws of our writers off the floor and pushed keyboards into their hands to get their takes on the hottest titles of the Future of Gaming showcase.

This is the latest in a series of big questions we'll be interrogating our writers with, so share your answers and suggestions for topics with us on Twitter.

Little Devil Inside

Imagine if Tim Burton was given carte blanche to reinvent The Witcher for next-generation gaming, and you probably have a decent idea of Little Devil Inside. Neostream's macabre monster hunting adventure has been known about for some time, but its latest trailer from the PS5 Future of Gaming event left a really strong impression nonetheless, even amongst the big hitters like Horizon: Forbidden West and Resident Evil 8. I'm particularly fond of the kitschy stop-motion inspired flourishes of its visuals, but some of the scenery showcased was genuinely jaw-dropping too, especially when those aforementioned monsters turn out to be a fair sight bigger than our cowardly hero. Sure, there are bigger games from the digital live stream that will arguably leave more of an impact, but count me in for Little Devil Inside from Day One. Alex Avard

Deathloop

Easy choice; just give me more Arkane games, any day, any time. It already looks like another immersive-sim, first-person game that's set in an awesome, cool, and stylish world.

The assassin style and gameplay we know Arkane can nail is central again in Deathloop with smooth movement, some supernatural powers, and gunplay-funplay blending beautifully. Mix those factors with the wicked art style (and that soundtrack!), that intriguing-sounding looped narrative, and some interesting face-offs between Colt and Julianna - and others, I'm sure - and we are laughing. The style has particularly drawn me in: the retro, mid-20th century aesthetic just oozes cool and it's draped over gameplay and environments that look like a version of Dishonored has wandered off for a detour through Prey's Talos I and ended up in the 1960s. The eight targets and looping again with each target and death means I smell a solid mission structure, too. There's bound to be that classic mix of weapons and abilities that Arkane nails, and I'm already dying to get into the world and its places, bobbing my head along to that soundtrack. With this being a PS5 and PC exclusive (at least at first) this seems like a big win for Arkane, Bethesda, and us fans that tend to err on the Sony-side of things - and very much Xbox's loss. Rob Dwiar

Horizon Forbidden West

Aside from my very personal connection to the original game, there's no denying that Horizon Zero Dawn was a fantastic open-world adventure, which put a new spin on the post-apocalyptic narrative. And now, we're getting a sequel set in a brand new location where nature and the old world have become more one than ever. There's a brand new threat looming over the natural world, and it's seemingly something natural, and something more robotic emerging at once. It'll be interesting to see how Aloy's relationship with the robots has changed, and what the heck Sylens is up to nowadays. HADES and its corruption are clearly not gone for good after all. Guerrilla Games' adventure looks set to be another highly engaging one, with a trailer that's making me get giddy over iridescent crabs and the thought of robot sharks. Sam Loveridge

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ember Lab's passion project is described as a story-driven action adventure, which is like music to my ears. It's kind of hard to wrap your head around the fact this is being created by a small team, but that just makes me all the more excited to discover what this upcoming PS5 game has to offer. I was instantly taken with the lush-looking world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits and premise that you set out to restore the environment. And how could you not fall in love with those adorable fuzzy little creatures that popped up during the trailer? I now know they're a tiny team of spirit companions called the Rot who you find and grow, and they'll help you along your journey by manipulating the environment in different ways when you enhance their abilities. Sounds intriguing, doesn't it? With the promise of exploration, interesting combat mechanics, and your very own little gang of spirit friends, I'm so in. Heather Wald

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Back in the year nineteen-ninety-loud-coughing-sound, my local Woolworths were offering a deal to choose any two games free when you purchased a PS1. I took the bait, snapping up a console along with Soccer 97 – owing to my love of kicking spherical things, virtual or otherwise – and Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, because I’d read that the main character made fart noises. It did not disappoint in that regard, or as a fun pick-up-and-play platformer. Two decades later, the parpy one’s triumphant, super-mega-HD return to PlayStation looks both menacing and mature, with all-action explodey set-pieces replacing throwaway trump sounds. I swear there’s even a bit in the trailer where he shouts "holy f*ck." So I guess if Abe can grow up, I can too. Might even buy a nice warm cardigan to wear while picking up the game on release day. Ben Wilson

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

As a huge Spider-Man nerd, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't hyped for Spider-Man: Miles Morales . Insomniac's webslinging exclusive is the best superhero game we've had since the Batman: Arkham series, and I can't wait to dive back in (I didn't get around to the DLC when it launched, so maybe this PS5 encore is my chance). Spider-Man PS4 excelled with empowering swinging mechanics that haven't been this good since the days of Spider-Man 2, while its storytelling threw unexpected curveballs our way. Being able to continue that plot into uncharted territory is beyond exciting - particularly with the new Miles Morales suit. Insomniac has done a great job translating it from comic to screen, and it's a thing of beauty. If the inevitable MCU version doesn't look like that, I'd be gutted. Benjamin Abbott

Stray

I’ll be honest, whenever I see the name Annapurna Interactive, I instantly start reciting my credit card number. If they’ve put their stamp of approval on it, I’m in. And a solo adventure game where you play as a little furball exploring a futuristic world? They kept pitching long after they’d made the sale. It was stylish, it was neon, it was everything I look for in a game and I can’t wait to see what stories you’ll unearth as this inquisitive feline. Just do me a favor, though, and don’t let me on any cat adoption websites once it’s out. Thanks. Ellen Causey

Hitman 3

For a series that’s already seen death-by-tattoo-gun, it’s weird to think that the rebooted Hitman franchise has barely scratched the surface on what its chrome-domed assassin is capable of. But that’s exactly the impression I got from the Hitman 3 trailer.

It’s a teaser that made my mind race with the creative possibilities of how far Agent 47 is willing to go this time, as well as offering an exciting glimpse at just how vibrant and alive each playpen of a level will feel with a new console generation at its back.

There’s so much potential here: We’re not only getting the chance to see the conclusion of Agent 47’s story, IO also gets to truly flex its muscles before, presumably, using said muscles to kill someone with something as ridiculous as a calendar. There’s even the opportunity to skulk around in living, breathing worlds, harnessing the PS5’s power like potentially no other. Talk about a killer package – Hitman 3 is going to be the only game I’ll be scoping out come January. Bradley Russell

Stray

I've already reluctantly admitted that due to financial limitations and living abroad for a bit, I haven't owned a Sony console since the PS2. So, while I'm certainly excited to get the PS5 (yes, I'm getting it, even if I have to sell my eggs), I can't rightfully say I'm excited to play sequels to games I haven't yet touched - even though I am. But the title that really piqued my interest, as a mother of two cats was Stray. First of all: cat with a backpack. I could end the conversation here, and you'd be convinced. But the beautiful, Bladerunner-esque world of Stray and the impressive attention to feline detail is enough to make me want to press fast-forward to 2021. And the sound design is absolutely extraordinary. I love that the little kitten has a cat voice just like my boy cat - a raspy "mrow" that sort of loses its breath halfway through and that the trailer ends with the same purrs my girl makes when she makes biscuits on my bathrobe. Stray is it for me. Alyssa Mercante

Sackboy A Big Adventure

It will come as no surprise to anyone who's seen my shelves groaning under the weight of Sackboy collectibles and LittleBigPlanet paraphernalia, that I was beaming from ear to ear when my favorite little hessian lad popped up on screen. His fabric world looks cuter than ever before, and did you see all the individual fibers on his little tiger outfit at the start of the reveal?! I just wanted to reach through my screen and stroke the softness! The usual platforming, collecting, and monster-bashing we've come to expect were all on display, and hearing those familiar prize bubble pop sounds over The Go! Team merrily bopping away on the soundtrack immediately transported me to my happy place. It seems that teamwork is the name of the game here, so I can't wait to join up with some friends and go on a wholesome adventure that looks far from little. Iain Wilson

Pragmata

The main thing I want a trailer for a video game to do is confuse me. I want the trailer to show me something that is allegedly a video game but that leaves me with nothing but questions about pretty much everything demonstrated. Pragmata accomplished that remarkably well. Why is that character wearing an astronaut's space suit with a Dead Space helmet? Why does that little girl seem to be an android shell for a flare-engineering CAD program? Why does a satellite crash through the sky and send them to the moon? And that's not even beginning to touch on core issues, like what would you do in Pragmata? Is it all about shooting weird holographic ash and giant springy cable balls out of your flare gun? Or do you play as the robo-girl and spend all your time hanging out with the holo-cat instead? Now that Death Stranding is a fully known quantity, I needed something else to befuddle me - and I'm glad Capcom was ready to step in. Connor Sheridan

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet is handily my favorite among the PlayStation old guard - that is, Sly, Ratchet, and Jak. I love that Insomniac has moved onto new and amazing things like Spider-Man, but it does my heart good to see a new Ratchet game coming to PS5. Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction is still one of my top five favorite PS3 games - probably top three, even - and I've little doubt that Rift Apart will become one of my personal picks for PS5. Its reveal trailer was everything I'd hoped for: classic strafing action, a weapon wheel full of creative gizmos, and a dynamic mix of platforming and wild set-piece moments. I like the look of that new rift pull mechanic, too. Ratchet can apparently use some sort of grappling hook to pull himself around battlefields using tears in the titular rift, and as is well established, I do love a good grappling hook . And did I mention the silver Lombax girl? I'm calling her Ratchette for now, and I really want to know more about her. Austin Wood

Resident Evil Village

Honestly, it’s hard to pick a favorite out of everything we saw. Horizon: Forbidden West, Spider-Man, Hitman, the one with the poop joke... There wasn’t much that didn’t radiate ‘want’ as it played out, but I do like a big budget horror game. It’s a genre often relegated to smaller indie offerings which are still good, but you don’t get many triple A scares these days. It helps that Resi 7 was great, both as a reinvention for the series, and as a stand-alone game in its own right (especially as it basically threw out everything you thought you knew but the name). This new installment is interesting though because it carries on the reboot feel of 7 but looks like it might be introducing some story elements from older games. Check out my Resident Evil 8 Village trailer breakdown for more on that. Leon Hurley

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

There were so many trailers that left my wallet cowering in the corner yesterday, but none that were quite as grin-inducing as Spider-Man's (sorta) sequel. Building on the PS4 game with an expansion that puts Miles Morales at the center of the action is exciting in its own right, but the fact it's seemingly set during Christmas absolutely swings it (sorry) for me. Not enough games are set during the most wonderful time of year, so to be able to explore NYC when it's covered in street lights, decorations, and more means I know what launch title I'll be setting my sights on if I can snag a PS5. Ben Tyrer

