Bethesda calls Doom Eternal composer's claims "one-sided and unjust"

Doom Eternal publisher Bethesda called recent claims from composer Mick Gordon "one-sided and unjust" in a public response posted today.

On November 9, Gordon published a lengthy Medium (opens in new tab) post alleging overwork, mismanagement, and mistreatment surrounding setbacks and disputes over Doom Eternal's OST. Gordon argued that "the truth is more important" than the six-figure "hush money" he was allegedly offered by Bethesda.

In a new statement posted to Twitter (opens in new tab), Bethesda claims Gordon's post "both mischaracterized and misrepresented the team at [Doom Eternal developer] id Software, the development of Doom Eternal, [executive producer] Marty Stratton, and [lead audio designer] Chad Mossholder with a one-sided and unjust account of an irreparable professional relationship."

"We reject the distortion of the truth and selective presentation of incomplete 'facts,'" Bethesda continues. "We stand ready with full and complete documented evidence to disclose in an appropriate venue as needed."

Bethesda claims Gordon's statements "have incited harassment and threats of violence" targeting Stratton, Mossholder, and other members of id Software. Its statement concludes with a request for fans to "refrain from reaching conclusions based on [Gordon's] account and, more importantly, from attacking any of the individuals mentioned on either side, including Marty, Chad, or Mick."

Gordon described his Medium post as a "defense" against a 2019 Reddit post (opens in new tab) from Stratton, which is still up today after previously being pulled and reposted by Reddit moderators. Gordon alleges Stratton's Reddit post is "littered with lies and disinformation" and "severely impacted" his "professional and personal reputation." He claims he also suffered online abuse as a result of Stratton's post, ranging from "specific expressions of violence so vivid [they] made me sick" to doxxing and DDOS attacks.

In his Medium post, Gordon said "this statement is not an excuse for a hate campaign. Acts of hate dished out online won’t result in any positive change. In fact, it only makes things worse."

