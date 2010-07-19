Best & Worst: Threequels

We were willing to forgive Reloaded , as what it lacked in coherent plot, it made up for with bombastic action (Neo taking on hundreds of Agent Smiths, the highway chase), and we knew we had a final part coming along in six months to tidy everything up… or so we thought.



Delivering none of the innovative action thrills of the earlier Matrix movies, Revolutions sees Neo trapped in a subway for a large portion of the film, before entering into a disappointing battle with arch-nemesis Smith.

The Mecha-suited Zion warriors provide a burst of interest, but it's too little, too late, as you'll already have been sedated by the onslaught of pseudo-religious techno-babble.