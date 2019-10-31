It's finally here: Halloween, the best time of year to get creative and create a costume to rep your favorite video game (or just buy these Fortnite Halloween costumes if you're feeling lazy). As per usual, the community has pulled out all the stops and given us some of the best video game Halloween costumes yet. From an absolute army of terrible waterfowl honoring Untitled Goose Game to rapper Megan Tha Stallion honoring Mortal Kombat, we've got the best video game Halloween costumes of 2019.

Borderlands 3

A post shared by The Waffles Experiment (@waffles_xp) A photo posted by on on Oct 12, 2019 at 5:13pm PDT

The Waffles Experiment (@waffles_xp) is an Instagram account dedicated to a service Great Dane named Waffles. This year, Waffles' family decided to do some Borderlands 3 costumes for Halloween. There's our favorite vixen Moxxi, a menacing Psycho, and a canine Tiny Tina. This Moxxi costume is really fantastically done, as is the Psycho, and Waffles could honestly wear anything and be perfect. Since Waffles is known for riding in his parents' sidecar while donning some adorable goggles to protect those soulful brown eyes, you can see he's wearing a pink pair to match his Tiny Tina bunny ears.

Apex Legends

When you come to work dressed as the feature you worked on... Haggerty as an #ApexLegends door. pic.twitter.com/j9SOhxRp7eOctober 31, 2019

Tired: I'm gonna dress up as an Apex Legends character for Halloween. Wired: I'm going to dress up as an Apex Legends door for Halloween. Respawn software engineer John Haggerty apparently showed up to the studio on Halloween dressed as the gift and curse of Apex Legends - the door. Whether you're downed and trying to close one, or on two feet trying to open one that has a Caustic trap behind it, the Apex Legends door might be the game's most iconic character.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

𝔀𝓲𝓵𝓭 𝓱𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓼 𝓷𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓭𝓲𝓮 💔 @simogo @A_i #MCMLondonComicCon pic.twitter.com/p3L2sM6ibgOctober 26, 2019

Edge deputy editor and Sayonara Wild Hearts fan Jen Simpkins may have worn this to London Comic Con, but it was so damn close to Halloween we're considering it a costume. The attention to detail here is incredible, from the way she captured the exact shade of blue of the blazer and mask to the sword she carried around all day. Be still, my wild heart.

Overwatch

Why don't you join my Halloween party? 🎃Photographer @Arcilune Assistant @pinyamiu #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #witchmercy@PlayOverwatch @Blizzard_Ent pic.twitter.com/KONrKsBEpTOctober 28, 2019

Mercy's witch skin is the stuff of legend, and Twitter user and cosplayer @moemoefever does this look justice. She previously posted the look back in July at Japan Expo, but dropped a tweet today that was clearly taken during a proper photoshoot - Witch Mercy surrounded by Halloween decorations, looking lovely as ever.

Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Halloween Costume#untitledgoosegame @house_house_ pic.twitter.com/xsSi5LVej8October 26, 2019

It’s a lovely morning in the village, and my son is a horrible goose. #halloween #untitledgoosegame pic.twitter.com/dCqqIB5fpmOctober 31, 2019

Hey @house_house_ we won the @Naughty_Dog costume contest! @SubwooferSub @soundgremlin @Samuel_Prince @TomBearIt @ChrisIsOssim @crystalmmo pic.twitter.com/UdKgt5ihNdOctober 26, 2019

Please send help! pic.twitter.com/hu0TPl1AlfOctober 30, 2019

There are a lot of terrible geese about this Halloween. Untitled Goose Game is a phenomenon rarely seen in the world of video games - it transcended boundaries and took over pop culture faster than you could say "HONK." So it's no surprise that there's a ton of costumes honoring the indie darling this year, including a group costume worn by Naught Dog employees that won the company's costume contest. The goose is the undisputed king (or queen) of mischief, and Halloween is all about mischief. It's a match made in feathery hell.

Mortal Kombat

FINISH HIM Hot Girl Meg A photo posted by @theestallion on Oct 31, 2019 at 12:51am PDT

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was iconic before this Halloween look - she became a legend after she posted a 'gram of her and Jordyn Woods dressed as Mileena and Skarlet from Mortal Kombat. Megan would be Kitana's evil twin, so the costume is pitch perfect for the freshman rapper. She posted the picture the night before Halloween, with the caption "FINISH HIM" and honestly, we'd let her.

Nier: Automata

Ladies and Gentlemen, my mom is 2B for Halloween, she was a little nervous, but I think she nailed it pic.twitter.com/VdSo6ZRn9EOctober 27, 2019

A Nier: Automata Halloween costume is already awesome. But a Nier: Automata Halloween costume worn by a mother? That could very well win Halloween. Twitter user and Twitch star @SattellizerGames posted his mother's 2B costume, writing that "she was a little nervous, but I think she nailed it." We have to agree. From the perfect icy bob to the thigh highs and gigantic sword, this battle android is ready to do some damage.

After Halloween comes Christmas, and in between is the time in which you'll snag the best gifts for everyone. Yeah, we're talking Black Friday, and we've got the best Black Friday gaming specials from console bundles gaming laptops. No need to thank us.