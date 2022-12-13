Best Oculus Quest 2 accessories 2022: upgrade your VR loadout

When it comes to the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories, there are so many third party options that it's hard to know what to go for. Some accessories can really liven up the platform for you though, whether it's a more comfortable head strap, or a charging station that will let you put it on display. To help you decide which accessories are worth having, we've pulled together a list of our top picks.

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets on the market in our opinion. In our line-up of favorites, we award it with the stamp of "best VR headset for most people", and we absolutely stand by that. In terms of VR games on the platform, accessible price point, and the tech inside, the Quest 2 is definitely up there with the best of the best. It's also worth noting that until the end of 2022, any purchase of a Quest 2 will get you a free copy of Beat Saber - which is highly regarded as one of the best VR games yet.

There's always a bit of hesitancy when you know you'll need to shoot for gaming accessories that aren't officially licensed, or made by the proper manufacturer. Unfortunately, Oculus, or Meta, haven't been too prolific in making accessories for their highly popular headset. Down below, we've rounded up the official sidekick products, as well as some of the best third party options that will almost definitely get you the same, if not better value for money. Without further ado, here are the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories you can buy.

Best Oculus Quest 2 accessories in 2022

1. Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery The best Oculus Quest 2 head strap Specifications Brand: Meta Colour: Grey Type: Head Strap Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at GameStop (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can double the battery life of the headset + Extra comfort + Easily adjustable Reasons to avoid - Pricier than third party options

If you're looking to increase the comfort of your Oculus Quest 2 with a new and improved head strap, this is an easy recommendation. It's an official product from Meta, for a start, so you know you can trust the compatibility. What makes this one of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories out there though, is that it has an additional battery on the adjustment bar at the back which will essentially double the battery life of the headset itself. In an additional bonus, you don't need to remove the Elite Strap to charge the headset, and the extra battery will charge at the same time.

The Elite Strap is also easily adjustable and can provide a bit more comfort and support than the standard head strap that comes with the headset. It has a circular, flexible comfort brace that cradles the wearers head, and takes some of the weight of the headset away from their neck so you can play longer, which is fitting since the headset itself will have that elongated battery life.

If the extra battery is a bit too expensive for you and you're only looking for additional comfort, there's also the option to buy a version without the extra battery.

2. KIWI Design Head Strap The best third party Oculus Quest 2 head strap Specifications Brand: KIWI Design Colour : White and Black Weight: 360g Type: Head Strap Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cheaper alternative head strap + Increased comfort + Battery and earphone versions Reasons to avoid - Unofficial third party

If the thought of buying third party doesn't bother you, this KIWI Design Head Strap essentially gives you all the benefits of the official Elite Head Strap, but at about half the cost. Even the colours and design used here are near identical to the official product, plus you get the additional comfort from improved face pads on the front of the strap. Of course, you also get the circular support brand that cradles the back of the head and goes over the top of your head to take some strain off your neck.

If you're willing to spend a little more, there are two iterations of this head strap from KIWI Design that are worth looking at. Just like the Elite Head Strap, there's a version that will provide a batter boost to the Quest 2 headset. In a more innovative turn, however, there's also an option to shoot for a version with a set of headphones built in. These are attached to the hinge on the side of the strap, and you can adjust the angle to fit exactly where your ears are.

It might be a third party product, but this is surely one of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories on the market for sheer value of money alone.

3. Anker Charging Station for Oculus Quest 2 The best charging station for Oculus Quest 2 Specifications Brand: Anker Connectivity: USB-C Weight: 698g Type:: Charging station Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at anker (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Officially licensed + Comes with rechargeable batteries + High speed charging + Charges controllers too Reasons to avoid - A little pricier than non-licensed charging stations - Simplistic design for display purposes

If you're looking for a place to put your Quest 2 on display and refuel it for your next play session, it doesn't get much better than the Anker charging station that's officially licensed by Meta for the Quest 2. There are indubitably cheaper charging stations out there, but Anker is a highly reputable brand that you know you'll get a good product from. In terms of charging here, you'll get USB-C connectivity and fast charging, too.

This dock is one of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories because it provides a simplistic and clean display solution that will neatly store your headset and controllers without taking up too much real estate on your TV unit, shelf, or wherever you store VR console. It's certainly a lot neater than charging via a plain old wire, although we have seen a few charging stations that have niftier designs if you really want to make your Quest 2 a centrepiece. In our opinion, though, this is the best charging station you can go for as it does everything well.

4. AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover Best controller grips for the Oculus Quest 2 Specifications Colour: Black Type: Controller grips Brand: AMVR Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Textured for comfort and secure grip + Adjustable to fit different hand sizes + Secured via velcro Reasons to avoid - Only one colour - Not officially licensed

In order to avoid the disaster of the Nintendo Wii days, a pair of controller grips for the Oculus Quest 2 controllers is a great accessory to get. Seriously - many TVs died before their time in 2008. You don't want to be plucked from your immersive VR experience because you've destroyed an expensive screen by letting a controller fly out of your hand. Enter AMVR, which makes a lot of great value third party accessories for the Quest 2.

These controller grip covers have a textured pattern to make keeping hold of them nice and easy. There's also a securing band and buckle which is adjustable to your hand size to ensure nothing flies out of your hand when it isn't supposed to.

One onus that a lot of people won't consider about grip covers like this, is that they'll help to keep your controllers shiny, new-feeling, and clean. Quest 2 controllers are white, and since a lot of VR games are tense, sweat-inducing experiences, your hands could very easily make the grips oily and a bit murky over time. One of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories like these grip covers from AMVR will stave off any unwanted greasiness.

5. NexiGo Enhanced Charging Dock The best charging station for displaying the Quest 2 Specifications Brand: NexiGo Type : Charging dock Conectivity: USB-C Reasons to buy + Stylish design + LED indicators + Fits an Elite Strap too + Comes with rechargeable batteries Reasons to avoid - Controllers won't fit with grip covers on - Not officially licensed

Your Quest 2 will give you plenty of amazing VR experiences, so it deserves to be on display in the classiest way possible. This charging dock and display stand is great value for money when you compare it to the officially licensed dock from Anker, and while there's no accounting for taste, it arguably makes your headset and controllers more of a highlight, since it has nifty LED indicators that tell you the charging status of the headset and controllers. What's also great, is that the charging dock has a bespoke head strap stand to cater to those with an Elite Strap so it doesn't droop down and ruin the design.

The dock connects via USB-C and is quoted to fully charge the headset in three and a half hours. Bundled in is a set of rechargeable batteries for the controllers, which are quoted to fully charge in two and a half hours.

If you have the space to make the Quest 2 shine with this dock, it's a solid third-party option that we've seen discounted frequently.

6. Official Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case The best official carrying case for The Oculus Quest 2 Specifications Brand: Meta Type: Case Colour: Grey Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Neat inlay design to keep components organised + Space for the Elite Strap with/without battery + Straight from the horse's mouth Reasons to avoid - Not the most durable material - Pricier than third party cases - Only one colour

One of the great things about the Oculus Quest 2 is that it isn't tethered to a PC or larger console, making it one of the most portable VR headsets on the market. Having said that, it's still a valuable and pricey bit of tech that you don't want to risk getting damaged in transit to a friend's place. For that reason, one of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories you can get is a carrying case - and why not get one straight from the horse's mouth?

It may be a bit more expensive than the myriad of third-party options available on Amazon, but this case has a clever custom inlay that makes space for your headset, controllers, power adapter and cable. What's more, if you have an Elite Strap with or without the battery upgrade, this case will fit that as well. It is a tad disappointing that it only comes in one colour, and if you want the absolute best in protective material, you'll most likely find cases with that in mind. Other than that, though, this is a classy and solid carry case for your Quest 2.

7. KIWI design Link Cable The best link cable for Oculus Quest 2 Specifications Brand: KIWI Design Type: Link cable Length: 3m Connectivitiy: USB-C / USB-A 3.0 Colour: Black / White Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Up to 3 meters / 10ft long + 5.0 gigabits/sec transfer speed + 90 degree angle for using with the Quest 2 + Far cheaper than the official link cable

Tethering your Quest 2 to a PC is as simple as connecting it with a USB-C cable, but as popular as USB-C cables are nowadays, it's important to get one for the Quest 2 that will connect at the right angle, and will have good enough transfer speeds so your experience doesn't lag or throw up technical issues.

This cable from KIWI Design has a bespoke 90 degree angle for fitting right into the Quest 2 headset without making the wire lead off in awkward directions. It's also up to 10ft long, which is more than enough space for getting separation from the PC you're linking to. It has a data transfer speed of 5 gigabits per second, and can charge your headset while in use so it doesn't run out of power.

What makes this one of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories is the fact that it's a bespoke link cable for VR, without breaking the bank like the official cable from Meta does. Moreover, you're getting a quality USB-C to USB-A 3.00 cable you can use with other devices.

Best Oculus Quest 2 accessories: FAQ

Which Oculus Quest 2 accessories are worth it? We'd argue that an upgraded head strap and a charging station are the biggest difference makers. For extra comfort and stability, a new strap is one of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories you can buy. It'll help with longer play sessions, as well as taking strain off your neck. A charging station, on the other hand, will allow you to display your VR console while keeping it charged for the next time you want to jump in.

How can I make my Oculus Quest 2 look better? Annoyingly, the Quest 2 only comes in one colour - white. While there are shades of black in the Elite strap and on the controller buttons, there aren't too many ways to officially jazz up the platform's look. With one of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories, however, you can put controller grip covers on to make them a bit more colourful. There are also cases in varying looks and feels, or, charging stations with LED lights that give the headset a classier look while it's docked.

Which strap is best for Quest 2? The official Elite Strap from Meta is a great option, since it has a circular cradle for the back of your head that takes some of the weight of the headset off your neck. Having said that, it is on the expensive side, so something like the KIWI Design Head Strap which mimics the design of the Elite Strap while being a fraction of the price might be your best bet. It's worth noting that both of those options have models with additional batteries that can double the playtime of the headset.

