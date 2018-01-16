The best video game trailers of this generation (so far)

From Norman Reedus' butt cheeks to the French Revolution set to Tears For Fears, video game trailers are a curious oddity, but something this world could always use more of. Sometimes (more often than we'd like to admit), these trailers are better than the actual games themselves, conveying more emotion and smarts in the space of two minutes than the entire time it takes to complete the final product.

Now that all those E3 2018 games have been promo'd with more trailers, demos, and sizzle reels than you can shake a Smash Brother at, here's our updated collection of the best video game trailers to have been released on this generation of console hardware. Warning: tears of joy/sadness may be an unexpected side effect from watching the following selections.