Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in first trailer for Amazon’s Nike drama Air

The first trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Air has arrived, and it sees Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite amongst a stacked cast of A-list stars.

Directed by Affleck, the film follows the real-life story of Sonny Vaccaro (Damon), the sneaker salesman who signed Michael Jordan to his first-ever endorsement deal. Affleck stars Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman playing longtime Nike executive Rob Strasser and Chris Tucker as Howard White, former college basketball player and Nike junior executive. Viola Davis plays Deloris Jordan, mother of the basketball legend.

The cast also includes Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, who made history by being the first Black basketball coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Pacific-10, and Chris Messina as David Falk, Michael's first agent and also the man often credited with creating the name "Air Jordan."

Per the official logline, "This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time."

Affleck's last directorial venture was 2016's Live By Night, which also starred the actor as a Ybor City bootlegger in the Roaring 20s. His 2012 historical drama Argo won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Air is set to hit select theaters in the United States on April 5 before it heads to Prime Video.

