Ben Affleck is a bartender and father figure in trailer for George Clooney's The Tender Bar

The Tender Bar, the latest movie from director George Clooney, has finally been revealed in its first trailer.

Based on the memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, the movie follows Moehringer (played by Daniel Ranieri as a child and Tye Sheridan as a young adult) as he grows up in Long Island and seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle Charlie's (Ben Affleck) bar.

"I’m gonna always tell you the truth. Your father is a deadbeat," Charlie says right off the bat in the trailer. It's Charlie who gets J.R. interested in reading ("I saw you in the yard playing sports. You’re not very good. Find some other activity," he tells him), and the trailer cuts forward several years to his freshman year at Yale. Lily Rabe and Christopher McDonald also star.

The script was penned by William Monahan, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Martin Scorsese’s 2006 crime thriller The Departed . Meanwhile, Clooney and Affleck previously worked together on the 2012 historical thriller Argo , with Affleck directing (and starring) and Clooney producing. The movie was nominated for seven Oscars and took home three, including Best Picture, so it seems like Clooney and Affleck are a winning combo.

Clooney's last movie was 2020's The Midnight Sky , a sci-fi flick in which he also starred and produced for Netflix.

The Tender Bar is released in theaters on December 17, before arriving on Amazon Prime on January 7.