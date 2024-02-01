Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel gets first poster and official title

The first poster for Tim Burton's long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel is here along with an official title – and it's impossible not to hear the theme music playing in your head.

The sequel to the beloved spooky comedy is titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is a direct reference to the Blood Mary-esque way that the 'bio-exorcist' is summoned. If you say his name three times, he will appear – whether you like it or not.

The poster itself contains two hands holding a very long slip of paper that bears the movie's release date and the logline, "The wait is almost over." This is a direct callback to the Netherworld waiting room where souls arrive and take a number. At the end of the original movie, Beetlejuice takes a number – and both the piece of paper and number of digits are comically long. Tim Burton posted a behind-the-scenes photo last year that also featured the waiting room, and this tells us that the sequel might very well pick up where the first film left off.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We still don't know what the sequel is about, but we do know that Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have penned the script – so it's safe to say we're in pretty good hands. Winona Ryder returns as the iconic Lydia Deetz, with Catherine O'Hara reprising her equally iconic role as Delia Deetz, and the one and only Michael Keaton returning as devious troublemaker and Harvard Business School graduate Beetlejuice.

Wednesday herself, Jenna Ortega, is set to play Lydia's daughter, with Monica Bellucci playing Beetlejuice's wife. Willem Dafoe has also joined the cast as a ghost detective who, before his death, was a B-movie star. Justin Theroux has also reportedly joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond