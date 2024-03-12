Beetlejuice 2 gets the ideal early review from its star Michael Keaton: "I confidently say this thing is great"

We're still over half a year away from its release, but Beetlejuice 2 has already got some high praise from its lead. Michael Keaton says he's seen an early cut of the movie, and he thinks it's fantastic.

"I've seen it now," he said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show (via Variety). "I’m going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great. The [original] was so fun and exciting visually. [The sequel is] all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn't ready for that. It's great."

Officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel reunites Keaton with director Tim Burton. Original cast members Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder are also back and they're joined by newcomers to the franchise Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe. We don't know much more than this, with plot details being kept under lock and key.

Keaton previously teased that he had some trepidation about returning for the sequel to the hugely popular original movie. Speaking to People, he said: "We thought, 'You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.' So I was hesitant and cautious, and he was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years. Once we got there, I said, 'Okay, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it if we can pull this off.'"

Beetlejuice 2 will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.