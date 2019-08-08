“Beautitful, very dark, and Black Mirror-esque” – Cyberpunk 2077 exclusive access leads Official PlayStation Magazine 165

It's the biggest game heading to PlayStation 4 next year and it makes the cover of the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine, Cyberpunk 2077 is unmissable. This issue we sit down with some of the key members of the game's dev team and discover how this '80's version of the future will play on PlayStation 4.

Cyberpunk 2077's story director Marcin Blacha tells us this issue: "We will show you what can happen if you go to the extremes of body modification, but we won’t say that it's bad – that decision will always be yours to make."

Watching the Watch Dogs

We play Watch Dogs Legion in the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine. (Image credit: Future)

The future's looking not so bright for Brexit Britain in Ubisoft's Watch Dogs Legion, and we go hands-on with the game in issue 165. Playing through a number of new missions, recruiting anyone we meet to out cause while enjoying a pint in an East End pub, this sequel certainly has a unique vision of a near-future UK.

"With Brexit's second delay ending on Halloween no less, chances are Ubisoft's dystopic vision of a Britain full of masked hacker vigilantes could only be all the more compelling when it releases in March next year," comments our writer.

Force unleashed

The 10 reasons why EA is getting it right this time. (Image credit: Future)

EA is finally getting it right with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. We play the game and meet the team to eke out the 10 reasons why this could be one of the best Star Wars games ever made. For new details on the new Sekiro-like combat, details on the nods to Rogue One, and fresh information on the Uncharted-style cinematic action, you should pick up issue 165 to discover why Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is strong with the Force.

Narrative lead Aaron Contreras sums it up: "Whether that’s different difficulty levels, or different challenges in combat. Whether you’re a really hardcore FromSoftware grognard, or you’re somebody who likes the movies and just wants to experience Jedi fantasy, we want you to have a good time."

