Batman: Three Jokers #2 preview

Just a few days removed from the release of the long-awaited and highly-anticipated Batman: Three Jokers #1, DC is getting ready for September 29's release of Batman: Three Jokers #2 with a preview of pages from the middle issue by writer Geoff Johns and artist Jason Fabok.

(Image credit: DC)

"As Batman and Batgirl follow an unexpected thread linking the three Jokers with someone from the Dark Knight's past, Red Hood dives headfirst into trouble and finds himself struggling to stay afloat without the aid of his allies," reads DC's solicitation copy for the second issue.

"Batman: Three Jokers continues its trajectory as the ultimate examination of The Joker and his never-ending conflict with Batman. Prepare yourselves for the second chapter of one of the most terrifying and personal mysteries Batman has ever faced!"

The first issue was a hit for DC, with publisher Jim Lee reporting it had sold cover 300,000 copies to the comic book Direct Market.

"What makes the Joker such a menacing villain is that he fights our heroes on a psychological level, and with this - Johns and Fabok don't disappoint," reads Newsarama's Batman: Three Jokes #1 review.

"Three Jokers is more than a mystery about uncovering the secrets behind the three Jokers - 'The Criminal,' 'The Clown,' and 'The Comedian' - but a story to see just how far the Joker's actions can push our heroes' morality until they finally break. "

Readers can also check out our spoiler story on the first issue as well as our interview with series artist Jason Fabok.

Check out the preview pages from Batman: Three Jokers #2 in our gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

Enjoying Batman: Three Jokers? Check out our countdown of the best Batman-Joker showdowns of all time.