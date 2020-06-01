DC's Dark Knight investigates Killer Moth's death in Batman: Gotham Nights #7 preview

DC's Digital First Batman title continues this week with an investigation of the death of long-time villain Killer Moth. But Gotham's Dark Knight thinks there's more to the story, and investigates the murder of his long-time foe in a story titled “Unplanned Obsolescence”.

DC has provided Newsarama with a preview of June 2's Batman: Gotham Nights #7, continuing writer Mark Russell and artist Ryan Benjamin’s run which began with May 12’s #4. These stories are repurposed from DC's previously-released print-only Batman Giant anthologies

“When Batman’s old nemesis Killer Moth is shot dead in an everyday burglary, the World’s Greatest Detective knows there must be more to the story,” reads DC’s description of the digital release. “After all, this is one of Batman’s earliest foes, and if there’s anything Batman learned from those early fights, it’s that you always need a backup plan!”

Killer Moth has a long history in DC. Created back in 1951 by Batman co-creator Bill Finger, along with Dick Sprang and Lew Schwartz, the character proclaimed himself as the “Anti-Batman,” complete with a Mothcave and a Mothmobile. The character has gone through several variations over the years, with different people playing the role - but chief among them as has been Drury Walker. Walker - as Killer Moth - most recently appeared in Batman writer James Tynion IV’s run on Detective Comics.

Russell and Benjamin are joined on this by inker Richard Friend, colorist Alex Sinclair, and letterer Troy Peteri.

Batman: Gotham Nights #7 is scheduled to go on sale June 2 for $.99.