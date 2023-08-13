Baldur's Gate 3's most popular Origin character is also one of the top causes of deaths

In more stats released by Larian Studios, we've learnt that the most popular choice of Origin character in Baldur's Gate 3 is also the seventh most common cause of death for players (at time of writing).

Out of everyone who's not rolled their own character, Gale, everyone's favourite, luscious-locked and intelligent wizard, has been the Origin character chosen the most. "We get it," says Larian Studios, "who could resist the allure of that head of hair?"

The thing is, Gale is also the seventh top cause of death, and Larian says if you're one of the unfortunate souls to get ended by Gale then "you only have yourselves to blame for being so flammable".

Last weekend, you played 1225 years of Baldur’s Gate 3. As we head into the second weekend of launch, we’ve compiled some tasty stats for you to sink your teeth into.Read more in Community Update #23 - Here’s To You: https://t.co/G2nJGeI2iE pic.twitter.com/wFe1AhqyKZAugust 11, 2023 See more

Another interesting stat here is 12 percent of all player deaths so far have been caused by friendly fire - I think I'm starting to get a slightly better picture of what's happening here.

Unless you choose to subclass Gale as an Evocation Wizard, any AoE attacks he casts will also hit you if you don't move out of the way. Evocation Wizards are able to basically turn off friendly fire on any Evocation spells they use, but if you've chosen a different subclass for Gale, you won't have that advantage.

So yeah. "Nice spellcasting there, Dave!" Or should I say, Gale?

