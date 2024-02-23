Baldur's Gate 3's Honour Mode world record drops under 19 minutes as two top RPG speedrunners battle it out

Baldur's Gate 3 's top speedrunners are currently battling for the Honour Mode world record.

Just over a week ago, we reported that Baldur's Gate 3's leading speedrunner had set a new world record on the RPG's hardest difficulty . Well, just three days later, their crown was stolen by another prominent speedrunner in the community, who managed to reduce the 19:32 playtime down to 19:18 in the Any% (All Acts) category for Honour Mode.

You can watch Mae's latest Honour Mode run over on their YouTube channel, or via the video below, as well as find out what happened when they discovered their world record had been beaten in just three days. Giving an update on the Bisc VS Mae war in the CRPG speedrunning Discord channel (as shared in the video) Mae writes: "Bisc has taken my Honour Mode record by 14 seconds. Rest assured I intend to swiftly obliterate this bozo."

Understandably, Mae wasn't going to let Bisc get away with it so decided to take things a step further by not only beating the current world record but setting the first sub-19 minute in the same category. Back at the top spot over on speedrun.com , Mae's current best time - and the current world record - now sits at 18m 57s.

This friendly rivalry between the two speedrunners goes further back than just Honour mode. If you go through all of Baldur's Gate 3's categories on speedrun.com - Any%, Any% (All Acts) Explorer + Honour mode, and Sex% (Pre-Patch 5 and Patch 5+) - you'll recognise the pair's names at the top of all of them. Unfortunately for Bisc, Mae does hold the world records in every category except for one, which Bisc currently holds at just 3m 24s.

I can't wait to see if Bisc, or anyone else for that matter, can beat Mae's time and if the speedrunning champion will be able to reclaim it once again.