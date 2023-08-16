Baldur's Gate 3 turns into The Witcher 3 with two great camera mods

Baldur's Gate 3 can now be played in a third-person perspective with button movements, not unlike modern RPGs like The Witcher 3.

As first reported by PC Gamer, two new mods on the Baldur's Gate 3 modding scene really help transform the new RPG. Firstly, there's the 'WASD Character Movement' mod, which does exactly what it says on the tin by letting you control your player character with the WASD movement keys, not unlike how you'd do with, well, basically any modern 3D game.

This is then combined with the 'Native Camera Tweaks' mod, a mod that lets you reposition Baldur's Gate 3's camera by altering the pitch and zoom of the camera. You can basically take the near-overhead standard view from Larian's new RPG and adjust it however you see fit, even positioning the camera right over your character's shoulder to give a third-person perspective.

Enabling both these mods in Baldur's Gate 3 pretty much overhauls the game into your standard RPG, like you're suddenly playing as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3. Sure, Geralt never had so much magic at his disposal, or dice rolls cutting about the place, nor did he ever have to undergo stealth or perception checks, but you get the comparison.

We can see why Baldur's Gate 3's camera is positioned as it is. It's surely meant to give the impression you're looking down on a tabletop from above, not unlike how you would if you'd gathered together some pals for a real-life Dungeons & Dragons session. Still, this is still nonetheless a nice little option for players who feel like a different perspective every now and then.

Read our full Baldur's Gate 3 review to see why we reckon it sets "a new gold standard for RPGs."