Baldur’s Gate 3 player rolls four consecutive nat ones in 1-in-160,000 odds: “I think the game is telling me to move on”

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player ran into some extraordinarily bad luck by rolling four consecutive nat ones.

Twitch streamer Luality posted the one-minute snippet on YouTube, sharing the unlucky moment when the Dice Gods cursed her while trying to unlock a safe. Her first nat-one roll (1-in-20 odds) could just be blamed as a fluke. Her second (1-in-400 odds) could maybe be passed as a funny improbability. Her third (1-in-8000 odds) is plain bad luck. And her fourth (1-in-160,000 odds) has to be some cosmic sign, though.

Three nat ones were enough for Luality to lie on the floor, defeated, and exclaim: “Wait. Did I just roll a critical one three times in a row? I think the game is telling me to move one.” Despite her unluckiness, the streamer still persisted to a fourth bad roll, which leads the way to disbelief. “This is not possible, right?”

Thankfully, Luality’s resolve pays off in the fifth roll as she lands a twelve and eventually busts that safe open. (Though I secretly wish she rolled another nat one, for entertainment purposes.)

While Luality was seemingly struggling on the ground, the commenters were having fun. “Time to get a lottery ticket, hit that 1-in-a-bazillion roll,” one viewer jokes.

Many other commenters were shouting out the toggleable Karmic Dice option, which is turned on by default, and avoids failure streaks while keeping things somewhat random. It’s a consecutive bad roll negator, as such, even though it’s a little divisive within the community. But regardless, at least having the option turned on won’t make you want to lie on the floor in defeat.

In other Baldur’s Gate 3 news, the game is supposedly never coming to Xbox Game Pass, but developers Larian are planning to support the game into next year.