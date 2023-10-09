Baldur's Gate 3 meets Lord of the Rings as modder brings the entire Fellowship to the RPG

The Fellowship of the Ring have trekked into Baldur’s Gate 3 thanks to a loveable new mod.

The Lord of the Rings is easily the most popular fantasy story out there, so an unofficial crossover with Baldur’s Gate 3 was always on the table. The mod - simply titled Fellowship of the Ring - recreates the first film’s cross-country hiking group with lookalikes standing in for Frodo, Sam, Pippin, Merry, Legolas, Gimli, Boromir, Aragorn, and Gandalf (although his long hair hues closer to white than grey).

To make a 9-man party (or rather, a 9-man-elf-hobbit-dwarf-psuedogod party) possible, the mod’s creator nexus1118 used other mods to expand the party limit and edit character’s appearances sufficiently. “I had to boot 8 copies of the game window in potato mode while logged out of Steam to get the first 8,” explains the mod’s description, “then swapped to single player and recruited Gale and changed his appearance to be close to Gandalf.”

“The classes and appearances are as close as I could get to the movie with BG3’s vanilla character creator,” the description continues. “Guardians for them are also fluffy: Bilbo for the hobbits, Galadriel for Gimli, Arwen for Aragorn, Denethor for Boromir, Thranduil for Legolas, and some Valar-looking high elf for Gandalf/Gale… The save starts at the ancient sigil right before the fight that introduces Wyll at the grove gate.” The difficulty is also set to Tactician because “everything is easy with 9 characters.”

Roleplaying as our iconic ring bearers is more than tempting, but beware: messing with Baldur’s Gate 3’s party limit is an easy way to court bugs. The creator warns that some “events are hardcoded for 4 party members,” so you should probably dismiss additional members beforehand. You should also “reduce your party size to 4 members before sailing with the boat” to avoid your Fellowship getting stuck in the water.

I’m still waiting on a total conversion that just transforms the epic RPG into a Middle-Earth simulator. But while we wait for that, you can download the Fellowship Of The Ring mod on Nexusmods. Another mod also adds in the One Ring and Anduril for some extra authenticity.

Find out everything you need to know with our Baldur’s Gate 3 classes guide.