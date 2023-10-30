Baldur's Gate 3 is the butt of the joke in new South Park episode, but Larian had the last laugh

Baldur's Gate 3 is the butt of the joke in the latest South Park episode, but it's Larian that had the last laugh.

In South Park episode 326, Joining the Panderverse, Eric Cartman finds himself transported to an alternate reality, and amid the unfolding chaos, he's outraged to discover he'll lose the 50 hours he's put into Baldur's Gate 3 due to save data not transferring between universes.

"I'm already like 50 hours into Baldur's Gate 3, but it's saying that I have to start a new game," Cartman, played by Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, exclaims. "Do save games not cross between multiple universes?"

Stan Marsh then throws shade at the acclaimed RPG, saying, "Save games don't even cross between PCs and PS5s. Why would they cross between multiple universes?"

Larian, having spotted the gag, has responded with a playful tweet to set the record straight. "While Baldur's Gate 3 saves can't cross multiversal barriers," it writes, "we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5!"

While Baldur's Gate 3 saves can't cross multiversal barriers, we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5!

It may not be accurate, but it's nonetheless a brilliant moment, and the fact the game got a mention in a mainstream TV show demonstrates just how much of a big deal it's really become. Also, who knows, perhaps in a future update, Larian will expand its cross-save feature to incorporate other universes just for Cartman.

