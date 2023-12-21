Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix stops some characters' faces from "turning into stretched eldritch horrors with pits of flesh in place of eyes"

If your Baldur's Gate 3 character's faces keep turning into "stretched horrors with pits of flesh in place of eyes," boy do we have good news for you.

Leading with that crucial selling point, Larian Studios announced hotfix 15 for Baldur's Gate 3 was live earlier today, December 21. The issue where some characters' faces turn into "stretched horrors with pits of flesh in places of eyes" thankfully "should not be a problem anymore."

Hotfix #15 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3, addressing some crashes, blockers, and gameplay issues.Have you found some characters' faces turning into stretched horrors with pits of flesh in place of eyes? Should not be a problem anymore! 👍Read more: https://t.co/cFFqExOYK1 pic.twitter.com/xx2kI7rEqWDecember 21, 2023

Well, thank the Absolute for that. Everyone's faces should remain firmly on their face thanks to this hotfix, and not stretched from their bodies into infinity and beyond. This was a worryingly common glitch in Baldur's Gate 3 prior to this hotfix, it has to be said.

Elsewhere, there's something else players can be thankful for: your companions will now correctly jump after you when following you. This was actually a pretty big problem throughout Baldur's Gate 3, and an issue I've run into a dozen times over, but it's now thankfully gone.

There's also a nice little remedy for the 'Deal With the Devil' quest not being accounted for in the Baldur's Gate 3 epilogue. We won't delve into spoilers here, but now Withers and company should properly reflect on the path the player opted for with Raphael, no matter their choice.

Hotfix 15 also fixes an issue where players couldn't load a save if the mods they'd used had changed. Finally in headline changes, there's a fix for player factions being incorrectly hostile to each other when they should've been peaceful and chill. That's more like it, pals.

Speaking of epilogue endings, Baldur's Gate 3 devs recently defended the '17,000 endings' claim, asserting that some of the variations of the ending were subtle. Not every ending has to be wildly different to the rest - some of them can be as subtle as a different line from a companion based on a choice you made a dozen hours prior.

Baldur's Gate 3's previous update was hotfix 14 - and Larian delivered it during its own Christmas party.