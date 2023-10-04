Baldur's Gate 3 devs had to call out Astarion's actor for being too horny in his voice acting

Baldur's Gate 3 developers seemingly had to tell Astarion's actor to act "only slightly" horny in one scene.

One intrepid Baldur's Gate 3 player has apparently managed to stumble onto the developer notes for certain scenarios in the RPG, including Astarion's grand final romance scene. According to the devnote below, Larian requested Astarion actor Neil Newbon acted "ONLY SLIGHTLY" horny in the scene itself.

"Slightly horny" is very important context for any character actor, let alone Astarion's. Newbon really amps up the melodrama with the vampire, and he's an absolute joy to be around as a result (not to much for Newbon himself though, who once died to his own character in a stream).

It's also funny to remember that Baldur's Gate 3's companions were originally too horny by accident. Shortly after the PC launch in August, Larian revealed that everyone constantly throwing themselves on your character was actually a bug, and everyone should've been a lot less horny (thanks, The Gamer).

Apparently though, the player who dug up the devnotes has also happened upon another Astarion-centric detail. In Astarion's scene in the graveyard, there's a gravestone which apparently reveals the character's age as 239. The gravestone might not be visible to players themselves, hence the hidden nature of the detail.

The devnotes also reveal that Astarion puts on a front around Scratch. Apparently, if the player throws Scratch's ball in the camp, but the dog himself isn't around, Astarion will mutter "Good riddance to the dog. Who'd miss that waggy little tail..." However, this is accompanied by a devnote reading "pretending not to be sad and failing," so the vampire is a big softie for Scratch after all.

