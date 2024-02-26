Baldur's Gate 3 developer says mod support is on the way and reminds fans that toxicity towards the team "will only harm the conversation"

The developer of Baldur's Gate 3 has given an update on mod support while reminding fans that toxicity toward its progress "will only harm the conversation."

Larian Studios' director of publishing, Michael Douse, has revealed that the team plans to talk "in-depth" about mod support "soon" and that it's been in development "since launch." Although this is exciting news for modders, it has also come with a caveat for those who have grown impatient with the feature's progress.

It's fair to say that Baldur's Gate 3 has had a lot of success since its launch last summer. As Douse explains in a thread, the RPG jumped from around 2 million players to over 10 million in a very short amount of time. Because of this, the developer explains, conversations around mod support have become "more complex." Like always, Lariain is eager to discuss its plans with its community, but "a few bad eggs" are threatening to make this process harder, the developer adds.

This is a game that went from ~2 mil players to way over 10 in a very short space of time, so it’s natural the conversation becomes muddier and complex. But in order to maintain the same level of dialogue, we need people to understand that these conversations take time.February 25, 2024 See more

99.9% of our community are the absolute best and it’s because of them - thankfully - that my community team persevere. But I suppose it was inevitable that when you have a city, a few bad eggs will start a fire.February 25, 2024 See more

In the same thread, Douse says: "Threats and toxicity against our devs and community teams will only harm the conversation. Please stop that." The Larian employee then highlights Baldur's Gate 3's community team, adding: "We can't do it at all without the dedicated community teams that work to untangle a giant web of noise into something we can work with for the benefit of everyone."

"If you truly want to know things about the game, please don't chip away at the people who connect us all," he adds. Whilst the team continues to work on mod support, Douse asks that players "don't get angry at mod authors, support teams, community or developers." Although he says he understands the frustration: "Our focus is to patch the game while working on future mod support."

Finally, Douse reminds players that "we can only be close if we can work close." If certain members of the community are unable to cooperate with developers, the director of publishing says the team will have to draw distance. "Please help us to work for the greater good of the millions of people who are involved & chill."

In other news, two of the top Baldur's Gate 3 speedrunners are currently competing to get the world record for the RPG's highest difficulty.